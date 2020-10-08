Palm producers express readiness to boost economy

In a bid to broaden the system of production, distribution and consumption in the nation without relying solely on petroleum, young palm producers and farmers under the aegis of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) have disclosed preparedness to play their part in boosting Nigerian economy.

The union national assistant general secretary, Mr Victor Nya Atu, disclosed this in Abakaliki during the NPPAN Ebonyi State chapter election.

According to him, palm oil was one of the mainstay of the Nigerian economy between the 1960s and 1980s before it was sidelined by the discovery of crude oil.

Atu, however, maintained that NPPAN had come up with an agenda to revitalise the export value of the commodity through the union.

He further disclosed that the union, having seen the numerous benefits attached to palm produce, deemed it necessary to boost the agricultural sector thereby making Nigeria more industrialised.

He also added that the union is in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow their members to have access to loans provided that such person has a registered business.

Atu then urged the newly sworn-in executive members to display optimal commitment so that the union could be taken to an enviable height.

“Out of the 36 states of the Federation, 24 is into palm produce which Ebonyi is inclusive, hence, it is part of our vision to gather and stir up the association by encouraging the farmers, millers and others in the value chain of palm production,” Atu said.

“Based on our determination, I can assure you that our national president, Ambassador Alphonsus Inyang has travelled to USA to source for a market where Nigeria oil can be sold,” he explained.

Tribune Online gathered that the group comprising both men and women who deal principally in palm produce ranging from nursery, plantation, oil milling, marketing and other related palm processing activities were selected across the thirteen local government areas of Ebonyi State.

Among the executive members who were elected unopposed to pilot the union affairs till the next five years, the chairman, Mr Sunday Raymond Nwonu expressed excitement over the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He then charged his members for dedication towards their progress, stressing that their dedication and commitment remain investment opportunity capable of taking a large number of people out of poverty.

Nwonu said: “It is interesting to note that we have the governor that champions agricultural activities, who is also disposed to give all the needed support and on this note, we shall work towards having a friendly and robust relationship with the government at all levels including the council areas.”

The treasurer, Mr Williams Chima Nkama assured people of their continuous sensitisation of the public until their vision becomes a household name in the state.

The financial secretary, Mr Harrison Obini Chukwu described the election as a new dawn in Ebonyi State while disclosing that the only criteria for membership is for an interested person to have at least a role in the palm produce value chain.

The rest executive members include Barr Kelvin Ogbonna Opoke, vice chairman; Dr Otu Okogeri, secretary; Mr Ogbu Ndukwe, assistant secretary; Mr Francis Offor, publicity secretary;, Mrs Calista Oge, Auditor; Ex Officio are Hon Ali Ikechukwu, Mr Ude Titus and Mrs Chika Ogbuewu.