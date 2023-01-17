OYSAA orders removal of substandard advert billboards

The Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA) on Monday ordered the removal of substandard advertising structures or billboards in the state.

This, the Agency said is part of its mandate at ensuring the safety of lives and properties of every citizen from outdoor advertisement structures in the State.

Director-General of the Agency, Honourable Temilola Adibi, disclosed this during an inspection tour of some collapsed outdoor structures around the state.

Adibi, a former Chairman of Lagos Airport Hotel stated that prior to this time, the Agency had sent a letter to the advertising practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON) alongside the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) with 14 days ultimatum to mandate all advertising practitioners in the State to submit their Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Structural Drawings of their Boards or forfeit them to the Agency.

The former House of Representatives member stated further that the Agency has also urged all Practitioners earlier to make sure their Boards were perfectly placed as the rainy season begins, to ensure the safety of life and properties.

Adibi maintained that the Agency will not condone any practitioners who fail to submit their EIA and Structural Drawing of their Board on or before the 14 days ultimatum.

He explained that OYSAA will embark on aggressive removal of any advertising practitioners’ billboards who fail to comply with the request of the Agency and the billboard confiscated will be forfeited.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…





Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…