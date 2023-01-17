2023: Constituents back Faleke’s 4th term representation at House of Reps

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, members and supporters in Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos State have hailed the party leadership in the state for giving the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, another opportunity to represent the constituency for the fourth term, in the forthcoming elections, promising to work for his victory in the re-election, come February 25, 2023.

The party stakeholders, including Vice-Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Olubunmi Oluyadi; APC Chairman in the council, Alhaja Olusola Kokumo; Pa Matthew Adesanya, Hon. Kehinde Kelvin Ajakaye, Chief Tunji Ojo, Hon. Yomi Balogun, member of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC); Hon. Wale Ajala, Chief (Mrs.) Tutu Ogundele, among others, gave this stand on Tuesday at a gathering organised by Bolaji Soneye and attended by hundreds of constituents to honour and throw support for Faleke for the development he had brought to the constituency.

The constituents, while expressing appreciation to the party leadership, expressed delighted to have a lawmaker, who was equally a two-term chairman of Ojodu LCDA as their representative for the fourth time in the Lower Chamber, declaring that Hon. Faleke had represented Ikeja Federal Constituency very well and his tenure brought meaningful impact and development to the constituency.

According to them, this is evident through empowering members of his constituency, through various vocational training and empowerment programmes that created job opportunities for others, thereby making the constituency vibrant and buoyant.

In his welcome address, Soneye, also a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), used his office to attract many federal projects to his constituency that impacted the lives of residents of Ikeja Federal Constituency, noting that the sterling qualities and outstanding performance of Faleke were what endeared him to the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He asserted that Hon. Faleke would attract more developments if given another opportunity to represent the Ikeja Federal Constituency constituency, come the forthcoming election.

APC chairman in Ojodu LCDA, Alhaja Kokumo challenged members to mobilise support for the candidature of Faleke, Tinubu, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, even as she urged all those who registered to vote, to go and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

The party chieftain stressed that it was only by turning out to vote in large numbers that their wishes and ambition could be realised, just as she appealed to members of the party, that the election period was not a good time to keep malice, saying those who were nursing malice should “reconcile with those they have grudges with and try to convince more people to vote the APC in the general elections.”

Another chieftain of the party Hon. Olawale Ajala, who lauded the Faleke for delivering dividends of democracy to his constituents, educated the electorate on what they needed to do to safeguard their votes and make them count.

According to him, they must ensure vote cast at each polling unit is captured and transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sever by the returning officers, just as he appealed to the electorate to behave themselves when they get to the polling unit, “because with the new Electoral Law, the presiding officer at any polling unit has the power to dismiss any potential voter that is unruly on the day of the election.”





In his remark, Hon. Yomi Balogun, who is also a member of PCC, said Faleke was being backed by his constituents because he had done a lot for them in terms of good representation in the House of Representatives as well as impacting positively their well-being through projects, including roads, installation of street lights, among others in the Ikeja Federal Constituency.

Balogun insisted that the lawmaker, who was a two-term Chairman of LCDA, had done so much for his constituency to ensure that “we are all in one way or the other beneficiaries of his kind gesture,” urging those in attendance to go for their PVCs, encouraged other constituents to do so, and go to vote in the forthcoming elections for Asiwaju Tinubu for president, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for governor, Faleke for House of Representatives and all other APC candidates.

The event which was attended by the party chieftains across the federal constituency also afforded members of the public who had benefited from the largess of Faleke to give testimony of his kind gesture to them.