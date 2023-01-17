CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: 9ICE, Steve Harvey, other January 17th Celebs

TRAVIS GREENE

Travis Montorius Greene was born in 1984 and he is an American gospel musician and pastor.

Travis began his music career in 2007 with the release of The More via Greenelight Records and followed that up with the release two studio albums, Stretching Out in 2010, The Hill in 2015, and an extended play, Intentional in 2015.

His third album Crossover: Live From Music City was released in 2017 as a live album.

The singer’s has charted on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums and the Top Gospel Songs charts and has won numerous awards.





His songs include Made a Way, The Hill, Intentional, and You Waited.

9ICE

Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande was born in 1980, is a Nigerian musician, songwriter and dancer.

He is better known as 9ice and recognized for his powerful use of the Yoruba language in his music as well as his proverbial lyrics and unique style of delivery.

In 1996, 9ice recorded his first demo, titled “Risi de Alagbaja”, but it was not until 2000 that he released his first official solo song, “Little Money”.

However, the singer became popular for the release of his hit single “Gongo Aso”.

The song won him several awards both within the country and abroad.

He is the founder and CEO of the record label Alapomeji Ancestral Record.

His songs include Street credibility, Party rider, No be mistake, and Once bitten twice shy.

STEVE HARVEY

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. was born in 1957. He is an American television host, producer, actor, author and comedian.

He hosts shows like The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, the Miss Universe competition, and Family Feud Africa.

Harvey started off as a comedian, performing stand-up comedy in the early 1980s.

As an author, he has written four books, including his bestseller Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which was published in March 2009.

In 2017, Harvey founded Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment company that houses his production company East 112 and various other ventures.

JIM CARREY

James Eugene Carrey was born in 1962 and he is a Canadian-American actor, comedian and artist.

Carrey is known for his energetic performances. He first gained recognition in 1990, after landing a role in the American sketch comedy television series In Living Color.

He broke out as a star in motion pictures with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. This was followed up with Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Batman Forever and Liar Liar.

CALVIN HARRIS

Adam Richard Wiles was born in 1984 and he is known professionally as Calvin Harris.

He is a Scottish DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter who has released six studio albums.

His debut studio album, I Created Disco, was released in June 2007. Its singles “Acceptable in the 80s” and “The Girls” both reached the top 10 in the UK. In 2009, he released second studio album, Ready for the Weekend, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and whose lead single, “I’m Not Alone”, became his first song to top the UK Singles Chart.

In 2012, Harris rose to international prominence with the release of his third studio album, 18 Months, which topped the UK Albums Chart and became his first album to chart on the US Billboard 200, peaking at number 19.

In October 2014, Harris became the first artist to place three songs simultaneously on the top 10 of Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

He also became the first UK solo artist to reach more than one billion streams on Spotify.

DWAYNE WADE

Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. was born in 1982.

He is an American former professional basketball player who spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and won three NBA championships.

The Heat retired his #3 jersey in 2020. He purchased a minority ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in 2021.

In October 2021, Wade was honored as one of the league’s greatest players of all-time by being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history.