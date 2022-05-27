OYSAA DG hails Makinde’s emergence as PDP’s governorship flagbearer

Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Honourable Temilola Segun Adibi, has congratulated the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), in the next year’s general elections.

Adibi, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, on Friday, described the victory of governor Makinde at the party primary election as well-deserved simply because he has displayed a high level of understanding of how professional politics is being played, coupled with the unprecedented dividends of democracy recorded in the state the last three years.

The former House of Representatives member noted that party delegates were left with no option other than to repose their confidence in him, knowing fully well that acting contrary will spell doom for the party in the general elections.

He, therefore, assured Makinde of victory in the general elections, stating that he and other party members will do all within their reach to ensure that the governor secures a second term in office when the electorate decides who becomes the governor of Oyo State till 2027.

Adibi, a former caretaker Chairman, Ogbomoso North Local Government and former Board Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, also congratulated all other candidates of the party for various elective posts on their victory at the primary election, urging them not to relent in their efforts aimed at making life more meaningful for the good people of Oyo State after they might have secured their victory at the polls next year.

