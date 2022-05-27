Senatorial primary: Group dismisses ‘lies’ against ex-Lagos dep gov, Adebule

A group, the Youth Coalition for Responsible Leadership (YCRL), has called on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to ignore what it described as lies being peddled by a “faceless” group against an aspirant for Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

The YCRL alleged that the Badagry Division Alliance for Ideal Democracy (BDAID) was sponsored to peddle “the lies” so as to discredit Adebule, who is a former deputy governor of the state, as well as the process leading to Saturday’s APC Lagos West senatorial primary.

In a statement signed by its president, Omotayo Ogunbiyi and secretary, Mary Emmanuel, the YCRL accused an aspirant of the same ticket of being behind the disinformation.

According to the coalition, Adebule duly complied with the APC regulations in the purchase and submission of her nomination and expression of interest forms and participation in the screening process.

The YCRL said: “This faceless BDAID has made releases on social media and other platforms in their desperate attempt to muddy the waters to gain undue advantage for their paymaster. They even went to the extent of claiming to have official documents to prove their lies which turned out to be fake.

“The so-called BDAID threatened to file a legal action with the intention to cause what happened to APC Zamfara in the Lagos West Senatorial District, which is a poor attempt at blackmail and which will be an effort in futility.





“When we first got wind of this information, we took up the challenge to check at the APC national secretariat, Abuja, and through our sources, we obtained copies of the expression of interest and nomination forms submitted by Dr Adebule as well as a copy of the receipt of purchase of the forms.

“Advisedly, we will not share the forms publicly because we are interested in the so-called legal action BDAID threatened to file. It is therefore curious that this faceless organisation didn’t do their due investigation before rushing to the media to do the wicked bidding of its paymaster.

“We are not surprised at this fraudulent antic. It is archetypal for some politicians to employ underhand tactics to win elections when they realise that they do not enjoy the favour of the vast majority of voters; in this case, the delegates. However, from our findings, the wicked strategy is failing as the overwhelming majority of delegates, members and leaders of APC Lagos West have refused to fall for it.

“Our advice for the crooked organisation is to approach the APC national secretariat for clarification on the status of Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule rather than spread wicked lies in an attempt to malign an aspirant before the contest in order to gain undue advantage for another aspirant. That is what a decent individual or group will do if their intentions are genuine and geared towards making the electoral process fair and transparent.

“We have been following the activities of most of the aspirants in Lagos State through our network of members and we are aware that Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule enjoys the confidence and overwhelming support of grassroots members of APC in Lagos West Senatorial District.”

The coalition advised Dr Adebule to remain focused and continue her consultation with delegates and stakeholders of the APC in Lagos West.

