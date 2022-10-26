Oyo transport company staff dissociate selves from union’s agitation

Staff of the Pace-Setter Transport Company, Oyo State have disassociated themselves from the call by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) for government to take over the company over alleged management’s incompetence and maladministration.

They made their position known in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting attended by staff of the company across all departments and units, held at board room of the company in Eleyele, Ibadan.

The communique was signed by Morakinyo Lateef (Acting Admin Manager) and Damilare Adekanmbi (Head Intracity Operation).

The staff, in the communique, said AUPCTRE does not represent all staff of the company.

They opined that the AUPCTRE is playing politics of division among the company staff, with the aim of causing disharmony.

Though the staff agreed that they yearned for improved working conditions from management of Pacesetter Transport Services, they held that at no time did they ask AUPCTRE to engage in acts that can bring the company and staff into disrepute.

The staff said their call on the company’s board and management to look into the issue of implementation of minimum wage did not include AUPCTRE disparaging the board and management of the company.

The staff cautioned the union against acts that could negatively affect their careers, in the long run.

The staff, during the meeting, further demanded that the company should stop deducting union dues from its salaries until the union is reformed.

Speaking in the same vein, the company drivers, represented by the chief driver, Leye Ayanwale said the drivers were not members of any union and could not have been represented by AUPCTRE.