HOSTCON seeks establishment of modular refinery in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCON), Kogi chapter, have requested the quick establishment of a modular refinery for the production of commercial oil and gas in Kogi.

The HOSTCON Chairman in Kogi, Bishop Gabriel Ojoka, who doubles as Chairman Northern States’ Area of HOSTCON, also congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on the State Government’s receipt of its first 13% derivation allocation as an oil-producing state.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Lokoja, he stressed that the income of 13% derivation from oil and gas, had increased the state’s revenue to help tackle some needs within the environment and communities at large.

He, therefore, requested the quick establishment of a modular refinery to produce commercial oil and gas in Kogi.

According to him, the half-sharing of 13% would hardly make a meaningful difference in the long-high poverty level in Kogi without the establishment of a modular refinery

He urged the Federal Government to speedily establish NDDC for projects, employment and development of Kogi State and the communities.

Ojoka congratulated the Government and the people of Kogi state for the great feat and affirmed the certainty of Kogi becoming ‘little London’ under the present administration with the declaration as a member of the oil and gas-producing communities.

H also urged the state government to carry HOSTCON, the Kogi chapter, along in the planning, execution, and implementation of its programmes for the development of communities in the state.

“Congratulations to His Excellency, Yahaya Adoza Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State, and His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari.

“While working towards this victory, you behaved with humility, grace and kindness to others.

“We appreciate how you always share your success with your team and your love for the HOSTCON community which is one of the reasons you rise to the top.

“Prophecy has been fulfilled as spoken on 10th October 2021, during the inaugural program of the State Traditional Council of HOSTCON, Kogi chapter,” Ojoka said.

He further congratulated the HOSTCON National Patron, Dr Matthew Opaluwa Oguche; HOSTCON National Chairman, Dr Mike Emuh; and State Patron, Pastor John Omojo Egwuda, the Dogah of Ikah Community.

Ojoka commended National Patron for his unprecedented achievement since his enthronement, saying, ”Agabaidu! Your emergence in a short period has registered significant progress in the history of our state.”

 


