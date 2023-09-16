Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, on Saturday, emerged the new Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

At the national meeting of the conference held in Abuja, Ogundoyin emerged following the withdrawal of the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Taiwo Oluomo.

Ogundoyin’s emergence was, thereafter, confirmed through a unanimous voice vote by the conference.

Ogundoyin emerged for a two-year tenure succeeding Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Honourable Abubakar Suleiman.

The Constitution of the Conference stipulates a two year term of office for its elected leadership and this is rotated between the Northern and the Southern part of the country.

The Oyo State Speaker makes history by becoming the youngest Chairman of the Conference since its establishment in 1999.

In his acceptance speech, Oyo Speaker, Ogundoyin pledged selfless service to the conference.

He said: “I accept this honor with a great sense of gratitude, humility, responsibility and an overwhelming determination to selflessly serve this assemblage of highly revered Rt. Honourable Speakers of Nigeria’s State legislatures.

“I would like to say that today marks another significant milestone in my life and indeed in my political journey because as the youngest amongst you, you have unhesitantly given me the mandate to steer the ship of the Conference not minding my young mind. I see this as one the highest honors bestowed on me and one of the greatest challenges and responsibilities placed before me in recent years.

“I am however poised for the task and ready to justify the confidence reposed in me by all our highly esteemed Speakers of State legislatures in Nigeria. I shall work and relate with everyone as we are all indispensable stakeholders in the assignment giving to the new Executive council.”

Oyo Speaker assured that the new Executive Council would not only work assiduously to achieve the goals of the Conference but would also set more ambitious and realistic goals.

He added: “We are ready to place the Conference on a higher pedestal by working to make it more relevant in the grand scheme of things in our dear nation. We shall equally ensure a more robust connection and network with other parliaments, parliamentary organizations and various notable institutions across the world.”