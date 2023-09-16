A few hours after security agencies secured the release of 33 kidnapped victims in Alkaleri Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers struck again in Toro LGA of Bauchi State and kidnapped One person believed to be a serving Police officer.

Toro town, which is the headquarters of Toro Local Government was thrown into confusion Friday night when the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the area shooting randomly at night.

Residents of the town were thrown into confusion and ran helter-skelter for safety as the gunmen scared them away in order to hit their target.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the gunmen, in the process, kidnapped one person whose name is withheld for security reasons being a serving Police Officer, an Assistant Supretendant of Police (ASP).

The eyewitness narrated that the gunmen arrived in the town at about 9 pm in their numbers well armed with sophisticated arms which they shot in the air to create pandemonium among the residents.

The recurrent incidents of kidnappings for ransom in Toro Local Government have affected the economic activities of the area in recent times as people are afraid of going to do business in the area for fear of being kidnapped.

While reacting to the development, the Member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives who is Adhoc Committee Chairman on Ecological Funds and Great Green Wall Hon. Ismail Haruna Dabo, condemned the development and called for calm.

He described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable considering the current economic situation while assuring the people of continued legislative interventions to bring an to the ugly trend.

All efforts made to get a reaction and confirmation from the State Police Command failed as the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili neither picked up the phone when his number was called several times nor responded to the SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to his mobile number as of the time of filling this report.

