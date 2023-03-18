Wale Akinselure

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella has decried the low turnout of voters in Saturday’s election.

In several polling units in Ibadan, monitored by the Nigerian Tribune, the number of accredited voters against several registered voters was between 20 and 30 per cent, with the ratio in some polling units thus 63:233, 138:472, 76:368.

Speaking with journalists after monitoring the election in some polling units, Tella said it was inconceivable that the voter turnout was low despite the early arrival of electoral materials and officials and the palpable presence of security agents across various polling units.

Tella said he wondered what the excuse of those who didn’t turn out was noting that its electoral processes were in order, including its use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He added that it was gratifying that the commission was yet to get a report of violence disrupting the conduct of the election at any polling unit.

Tella said: “I do not know what is responsible for the low turnout. The BVAS has been functioning well. Security and electoral officials are on the ground. I don’t know the reason for the low turnout of voters.

“We have a nearly successful conduct of the election. This means they are following the rules.

“There has been no report of violence, thus far.

“Early arrival of security personnel and materials is a major determinant that engenders the people to come out on time to vote. The people are following the rules.”

On the transmission of results using IREV, Tella responded, “When the collation is concluded at the polling unit, the result will be uploaded through the BVAS, which is the IreV component.”

