Oyo park managers denies alleged attack on APC chieftains

The leadership of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State under the leadership of the Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi ‘Auxiliary’ has condemned false accusations levelled against the union.

In a statement released and signed by its Public Relations Officer(PRO), Mr Jelili Emiola, the leadership of PMS stated that the allegation was false and malicious and mere propaganda to smear the image of the union through social media.

The statement reads: “It has come to our notice that some group of people have made it a duty to spread fake and malicious news through social media with an intent to tarnish the image of the Park Management System and its members with a special focus on the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary.

“Within the past week, two members of the opposition in Oyo State, All Progressive Congress(APC) have concocted lies and raised false alarms on social media about being attacked by ‘Auxiliary’ and members of the PMS.

“Honourable Akeem Adeyemi, a lawmaker representing the Oyo Federal constituency and APC candidate for Ibadan North East II, Honourable Adekunle Adeyemi raised the allegation but it was false. We state unequivocally that Alhaji Mukaila had nothing to do with the attack.

“The Park Management System is a legally constituted body saddled with the duty of overseeing the affairs of motor parks and garages across Oyo State and we use this medium to reiterate our commitment towards this responsibility.

“We hereby condemn this false and malicious propaganda against us through misuse of social media by the said perpetrators. We’re also telling the opposition parties to desist from drawing the Park Management System into their internal affairs as it is beyond our purview.

“Henceforth, the Park Management System will be seeking legal redress in the court of law against anyone involved in the defamation of the body and its members.”

It would be recalled that there was an attack on some members of the public, Honourable Akeem Adeyemi and Honourable Adekunle Adeyemi but PMS dissociated itself from the incident as well as the vandalisation of properties.

