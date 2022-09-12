JAMB scraps mop-up UTME, insists on no biometric, no examination policy

Latest NewsTop News
By
No N289.8mn contract awarded, JAMB to conduct mop-up exam, JAMB pegs cut-off point, JAMB optimistic of hitch-free 2022 UTME examination, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Saturday, We've not commenced sale of application forms for 2022 UTME, DE, COVID-19: Underage not required to produce vaccination card, JAMB moves to curb extortion, sales of admission forms , JAMB cancels national, Adamu Adamu, JAMB to announce new cut-off, withholds results of 93 candidates, releases 2021 UTME results, delists six more CBT centres, reschedules exams for affected candidates, registration problems caused by candidates, 884,403 candidates registered so far for 2021, in police custody over impersonation, UI best transparent university, JAMB busts syndicate, advertise registration process soon, JAMB tells UTME candidates, JAMB to conduct exams for NIS, ICT, Kano, Jamb, senate, queries, 60-year-old JAMB candidate, JAMB, FG, UTME, JAMB, Minimum score

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will no longer conduct mop-up examinations for candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who are not bio-metrically verified.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

It said the move was to further strengthen the noose around examination malpractice.

“The board has decided that the era whereby some candidates will present themselves at the examination venue and claim difficulty to be biometrically verified and expect the system to allow them to sit for the examination is gone for good.

“It will be recalled that the board, out of magnanimity has allowed such candidates to be rescheduled for the mop-up UTME introduced in 2017.

“However, the board has of late, realised the futility of such an arrangement after assessing the process and its impact on the entire examination value chain.

“Consequently, the management of the board has regrettably resolved that all candidates must be verified to sit for their examination as there will be no more mop-ups UTME for whatever reason.

“To cater for the few that may have genuine cases of inability to be captured, such candidates are to clearly indicate such difficulty from the point of registration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


“This is so that they can be assigned to a centre situated within the National headquarters of the board for close monitoring,” it said.

The bulletin noted that measure was not only to sanitise the examination process but also to ensure that the hard-earned reputation of the board was not impugned.

JAMB said that the decision emanated from the management’s rigorous review of the 2022 UTME exercise with the need to close all loopholes noticed during the examination.

“Examination malpractice remained one of the major obstacles faced by all public examination bodies globally, hence, the need for it to consistently take steps to confront the monster.

“No candidate of the UTME will be allowed to sit for its examination without first being biometrically verified. All 10 fingers of the candidate must be captured at the point of registration.

“To combat the menace of examination malpractice, the board has taken full advantage of technology by introducing, among others, biometric capturing of a candidate’s 10 fingers during UTME registration.

“This is to ensure that there is a convincing match between the fingerprints captured and those presented by the candidate at the examination venue,” it said.

The board said that any scenario other than the above was an invitation to examination security breach.

It said the management had scheduled a five-day annual retreat from Sept.18 to Sept. 23 to review and assess its performance in all facets of its operational processes, including the 2022 UTME.

“This is with a view to appraising the challenges faced and fashion strategies to addressing them, while charting a way forward,” JAMB said. 

 

(NAN)

 

You might also like
Latest News

Gbajabiamila gets new chief, nine other aides

Latest News

PenCom approves acquisition of Access Pension Custodian

Latest News

2023: Again Gov Bello talks tough warns against anti-party activities

Latest News

I will pay my tithe out of N500,000 donation ― unemployed LAUTECH graduate reveals

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More