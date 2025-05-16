Oyo: NUP, stakeholders task traditionalists on kidnapping reported cases

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and other relevant stakeholders have tasked the traditional worshippers on the reported cases of kidnapping, banditry, and other vices in the 33 local government areas of Oyo.

The State Secretary of the Union, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, while briefing the newsmen on the essence of the traditional beliefs at the Union Secretariat in Ibadan, blamed the insurgency on neglect of the tradition.

Abatan noted with dismay the abandonment of the traditional religion for the Western religion, attributing it to increasing rates of kidnapping and other vices.

The labour scribe described the attacks on the farmland by the suspected herders as an insult to the sensibilities of the Yoruba, who are respected for their spirituality.

“I admonish our traditionalists to take up the gauntlet and drive these marauders from our land with the use of our Culture and Traditions.

” In those days, our forefathers have had to bring out “Egungun’ when confronted with dire situation.

“Our culture is still potent, reliable, and long-lasting. Intractable problems such as infertility, delayed delivery of babies, epilepsy have been taken care of using our roots and herbs.

“Whole communities have been traditionally policed by our forefathers.”

He, therefore, enjoined the political leaders nationwide to take a cue from Governor Seyi Makinde’s policy of promoting the cultural heritage.

“In all the 36 states of the Federation, it is Engr. Seyi Makinde that has recognized our culture and traditions to the extent that traditional prayers are offered alongside Islamic and Christian prayers at events organized by the government.”

