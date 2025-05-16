Tinubu inducts two NAF Agusta 109 trekker helicopters

In concerted efforts to end insurgency activities in the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday inducted two newly acquired Agusta 109 Trekker helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as part of events marking the Service’s 61st anniversary.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Presidential Air Fleet, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, he tasked the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in the country to redouble their efforts in tackling the country’s multifaceted security challenges and to restore absolute peace for meaningful development.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, declared that “the stability of Nigeria’s democracy, regional peace, and economic growth is closely tied to national security.”

According to him, “a democratically stable Nigeria is fundamental to our national progress and regional peace. The defense of democracy requires a military that is well-prepared, well-trained, and well-equipped.

“We also recognize that the security of a nation is intrinsically linked to its economic growth and social stability.

“For our people to engage in meaningful, productive ventures, national security must be strengthened. This is why peace and prosperity are key priority areas in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Your efforts in wrapping up our onslaught against the enemies of our collective progress are not only critical to our strategic objectives but also vital in restoring the trust and confidence of the people to thrive and prosper.

“You must, therefore, step up and intensify your efforts at conclusively ending the multi-dimensional security challenges facing our dear country.”

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing in the modernization of the military.

According to him, “my administration will remain steadfast in modernizing the armed forces, ensuring that you have the best tools to perform your duties effectively.

“We will continue to invest in cutting-edge defense technologies and provide our military with the resources needed to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats. This investment in air power expands our strategic capabilities and creates an enabling environment for local and foreign investments to thrive.”

President Tinubu further urged the military to be prepared to address security concerns beyond Nigeria’s borders through participation in peacekeeping missions.

According to him, “Globally, conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa continue to shape international security dynamics. These realities demand that we remain vigilant, adaptable, and proactive in safeguarding our national interests.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces must, therefore, be prepared not only to address domestic security concerns but also to participate in regional and international peacekeeping efforts that promote stability and collective security.

“This induction ceremony is not merely about adding new helicopters to our fleet. It is a strategic statement of intent—a demonstration of our collective resolve to strengthen our armed forces, defend our nation, and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa.”

The President urged the Nigerian Air Force to maintain professionalism in operating and maintaining the aircraft.

According to him, “I expect discipline in operations and a strong maintenance culture that will enable the nation to derive maximum benefits from these acquisitions.”

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, described the acquisition of the helicopters as a significant milestone in the Nigerian Air Force’s modernization efforts and commended President Tinubu for his support for the Service and the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

He equally appreciated the support of the National Assembly and other stakeholders, reaffirming the Air Force’s loyalty and professionalism in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

While highlighting the aircraft’s capabilities, the CAS pointed out that the helicopters are suitable for both military and civil operations.

According to him, “they are designed to operate in challenging environments, providing critical support to both military and civil operations, including disaster relief and humanitarian missions. By inducting this platform, the Nigerian Air Force is strengthening its multi-domain operational capability, making us more responsive and efficient in the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

He stated that since 2024, the Air Force has taken delivery of nine new aircraft, with 49 more expected over the next two years. These include additional Agusta helicopters, AH-1 Zulu attack helicopters, M-346 light attack aircraft, and C-295 airlift platforms.

“The dynamic security landscape demands a responsive Air Force capable of rapid deployment. These platforms will enhance our precision strike and air mobility capabilities,” he added.

He also stated that eight pilots and 18 engineers have already been trained for the new platforms, with additional personnel currently undergoing training abroad.

The CAS further pointed out breakthroughs in local research and development, including retrofitting of rockets and innovations in aircraft maintenance, aimed at promoting self-reliance in defense technology.

