By Rukiyat Ogunwade
Oyo ministry of justice swears in 400 justices of peace

The Oyo State government on Wednesday swore in 400 justices of peace to assist the state government in the dispensation of justice and maintenance of peace.

The new justices of peace sworn in on Thursday at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan
include Chartered President Rotary club of Ibadan-Challenge, Rotarian Kazeem Akande, and other eminent Nigerians which include men and women from different walks of life.

Speaking during the induction of the awardees, the Oyo State deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, called on the newly inducted JPs to use their power to curb crimes in the state.

He said, “about 400 men and women have been identified as keepers of peace and they are being commissioned to assist in sustaining peace in their respective society.”

He urged the newly inducted JPs to perform their role with utmost care as, according to him, JPs are partners in governance with the state government in their communities.

“As a government, our responsibility is to raise more responsible citizens who obey the law and perform their civic duties without having to be compelled. On this note, I congratulate you all on this well-deserved honour. With your cooperation, we shall have a peaceful and just society,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, charged all honoraries to take the privilege as a call to duty and uplift the people of Oyo State and humanity and not to use the title to harass others


Receding the award, one of the honorary recipients, Charter President Rotary Club of Ibadan-Challenge, Rotarian Kazeem Akande, pledged to make use of the honour conferred on him to serve the community and foster peace in Oyo State.

