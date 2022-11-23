North Central PDP women pledge support for Atiku in Kwara

North Central women in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday pledged their support and loyalty to the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his vice presidential candidate, towards achieving victory in the 2023 general elections.

The women, who spoke at the PDP North Central zonal women’s summit in Ilorin on Wednesday, themed; Political Marketing and Delivery: The role of women in the 2023 and future general elections, included the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Princess Rukayya Atiku Abubakar, wife of the former Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki, Senator Zainab Kure, former national women leader, Hajia Mariya Waziri, PDP zonal women leader, Pharmacist Nana Sulaiman, PDP women and men groups, among others.

Princess Atiku Abubakar, who said that the PDP presidential candidate is on a rescue mission to save Nigeria, described her husband as a promise keeper.

“Women are promise keepers. We keep our promises. It’s about mobilizing people to come out and vote. North Central is key for the PDP. Statistically, it has been shown consistently that if you win in the North Central, you’ve won the presidency and if you lose the North Central, you have lost the presidency. That’s what happened to PDP in two previous elections.

“We are here to keep our people mobilized and sensitize them towards 2023. BVAS would not allow anyone to write election results again. We’ve gathered here to show our solidarity for the PDP candidates, starting from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general elections”, she said.

Also speaking, the PDP zonal women leader, Pharmacist Nana Sulaiman, said that the event was aimed to sensitize and motivate women to vote for PDP in the 2023 general elections so that such problems of insecurity, kidnapping, hunger, and unemployment among other challenges can be a thing of the past in the country.

Pharmacist Sulaiman, who said that Alhaji Atiku believes in the development and growth of women in the country, added that the PDP presidential candidate has all that it takes to turn around fortune of Nigeria for good. “This time, he’s who we need”, she said.

“No party can win elections without support of the women. So, we will work tirelessly to ensure the emergence of Atiku/Okowa come 2023 elections.

“We are the backbone of elections and would come out en masse to mobilize women and protect our votes to ensure election victory of the PDP and all candidates during the polls.

“We are poised to deliver the North Central zone for the PDP and nothing should happen to Bvas machines to ensure our victory”, she said.

