Oyo govt seeks old students’ support to enhance education sector 

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Abiodun Abduraheem urged old students to support the government’s strides in enhancing the education sector by constantly giving back to their alma mater.

Abduraheem made this call while inaugurating a block of six classrooms renovated by the 1988 set of the Old Student Association of Orogun Grammar School, Orogun, Ibadan, in the school premises.

Represented by staff in the ministry, Mr Ibrahim Afeez, the commissioner said it was preposterous for anyone to believe that government alone can fund education.

Aside from the support of old students, Abduraheem said the government is perpetually open to support and collaboration from well-meaning individuals and groups in society.

He stressed that efforts to complement the government’s efforts could come in the form of the provision of school infrastructure, teaching and learning facilities, grants and scholarships for pupils and students and several forms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Giving his remarks, the President, of the Old student association, Orogun grammar school, Orogun, Ibadan, Alhaji Bashir Omotosho, who is also the general manager, of Premier FM, Ibadan, called for the employment of more teachers and security guards in the interest of the school.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman, Old Student Association, Orogun grammar school, Orogun, Ibadan, 1988 set, Mr Dele James admonished students of the school to focus more on their studies, take proper care of their school facility and bear in mind the need to give back to the school after graduation.

James further urged the students to desist from acts that could tarnish the image of the school.

Commending the 1988 set for the donation, the principal of the school, Mrs Ibironke Akangbe enjoined other sets to emulate the gesture.

The event featured a cultural display by present students of Orogun Grammar school.

