National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recognised Oyo as one of the three best-performing states in Nigeria in the implementation of the Improved Contributory Pension Scheme.

The recognition is another endorsement of the fiscal management of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, according to the state government.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the state had received several recognitions for prudent management of public resources.

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Oyelade recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had, at different times, recognised Oyo State for its resource management, particularly its growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said the state’s IGR had risen from about N22 billion eight years ago to N105 billion as of September 2026, attributing the growth to economic expansion rather than increased taxation.

According to him, the state had also received recognition for its contributions to infrastructural development and improvements in the ease of doing business.

The commissioner further said the NBS had identified Oyo as recording the highest monthly inflation decline in the last quarter of 2026.

He said, “According to the NBS, Oyo State’s inflation decline stands at 6.7 per cent, while that of Lagos is 1.8 per cent.”

Oyelade said the latest recognition by PenCom further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline and responsible management of public funds.

In another development, the commissioner disclosed that the State Executive Council had approved the completion of outstanding facilities at the Hajj Camp in Olodo, Ibadan.

He said the approval covered the administrative building, toilets, ablution centre, car park, main gate and security post.

According to him, the council approved N117,186,446.02 for the completion of the facilities, with immediate effect.