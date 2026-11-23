The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports of a disagreement between the party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, over campaign funding, describing them as false and an attempt to create division within its ranks.

The party said there was no disagreement between its leadership and Obi, insisting that their relationship remained cordial and focused on winning the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 23, 2026, the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, said Obi had neither complained about a lack of campaign funds nor expressed dissatisfaction with the party over its handling of campaign finances.

Ikokwu described reports suggesting a funding dispute as a deliberate attempt to manufacture friction between the presidential candidate and the party.

ALSO READ: NDC campaign funding raises questions ahead of 2027 elections

She said the reports were aimed at distracting the campaign from its activities and undermining the relationship between the party’s leadership and its candidate.

“Let me state categorically that Mr Peter Obi has not complained about a lack of campaign funds or expressed any dissatisfaction with the party over funding,” she said.

The NDC spokesperson maintained that Obi remained committed to his campaign activities, noting that his engagements across the country demonstrated his determination to reach Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to her, the campaign had recorded significant progress, adding that there was no basis for suggestions that the presidential candidate was dissatisfied with the party’s financial arrangements.

She further said the party had its responsibilities, including the administration and management of its structures, while its relationship with Obi remained anchored on the shared objective of winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Ikokwu urged Nigerians and party supporters not to be distracted by what she described as manufactured controversies, particularly with the election approaching.

“With barely six weeks to the election, this is certainly not the time for manufactured controversies or distractions,” she stated.

She added that the party and its presidential candidate remained united and determined to present Nigerians with an alternative political direction.

“Those attempting to engineer a needless quarrel should not mistake their wishful thinking for reality. We are united, focused and determined,” she said.

The statement comes amid reports of alleged tension over campaign financing within the NDC, following concerns about the management and release of funds for the party’s 2027 presidential campaign.

However, the campaign council maintained that such reports did not reflect the relationship between the party and Obi, insisting that nothing would distract them from taking their campaign message to Nigerians across the country.