The National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended the Prof. Akin Oyebode Cup for its contribution to grassroots football development and the discovery of emerging talents.

The Director-General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, gave the commendation at the National Grassroots Sports Summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Olopade also endorsed the tournament as a platform for nurturing future sports stars, expressing excitement over its impact in the last five years and supporting its continued development.

The Head of the Organising Committee of the tournament, Pelumi Abiara, was among stakeholders who attended the summit, which focused on strategies for strengthening grassroots sports development across the country.

Speaking after the engagement, Abiara said the discussions had reinforced the importance of sustained investment in grassroots sports, noting that Ekiti State had continued to make deliberate efforts in that direction under Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He particularly acknowledged the contributions of the Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, whose initiatives, he said, had helped build momentum for grassroots sports development in the state.

Abiara added that insights from the summit would help improve the organisation and impact of the Prof. Akin Oyebode Cup, while the NSC’s endorsement would further strengthen the competition’s role in identifying, nurturing and promoting young football talents.