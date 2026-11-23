The Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons has begun free surgical operations for about 30 indigent patients suffering from oral, facial, head and neck conditions in Sokoto State.

The intervention, which targets children and adults unable to afford specialised medical treatment, is part of activities marking the association’s 12th Biennial Scientific Conference and General Meeting.

The surgeries, which commenced on Saturday, include tumour removal and reconstructive procedures. They are being conducted in collaboration with the Kindred Health Surgical Foundation and the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Abdulrazak Taiwo, said the programme was designed to provide access to expensive surgical procedures for poor patients who would otherwise be unable to afford treatment.

Taiwo explained that some patients with oral and facial conditions abandoned treatment after discovering the cost of surgery, which could range from N300,000 to N500,000.

“When you look at the problems that affect the mouth and face, they are very expensive to treat. Many of the people affected are indigent and do not have the money to take care of these conditions.

“When they come to the hospital and are told how much they have to pay, sometimes N300,000 or N500,000, some will tell you that they have to sell their property. Since they cannot afford it, they sometimes just go home and wait,” he said.

He described the intervention as an opportunity for medical professionals to give back to society, adding that the organisers hoped to sustain the initiative beyond the conference.

Taiwo said hosting the national conference in Sokoto for the first time was challenging but provided an opportunity to bring specialised healthcare services closer to underserved communities.

He commended the association’s national leadership, the Kindred Health Surgical Foundation, the teaching hospital and other medical personnel for their contributions to the exercise.

Also speaking, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Fadekemi Oginni, said the free surgeries were organised as a pre-conference activity to address the treatment needs of underprivileged patients in the region.

Oginni disclosed that about 30 patients were expected to benefit from the exercise, which began on Saturday and would continue until Wednesday.

He said nine patients had undergone surgery as of the time of the interview, with other cases scheduled for treatment before the end of the programme.

“Some of the surgeries that have been done include tumour resection and reconstructive surgeries. These are all for underprivileged patients who are unable to afford surgery.

“Our colleagues here have arranged for them to have their surgeries free of charge. We are looking at close to 30 patients during this period,” he said.

Oginni emphasised that the beneficiaries would not pay for the procedures, explaining that the intervention was supported by the association and its collaborating partners.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Kindred Health Surgical Foundation, Dr Fahad Hassan, said the organisation supported indigent patients suffering from head and neck conditions requiring surgical intervention.

He explained that the conditions ranged from simple swellings and cysts to more complicated diseases, including cancers affecting the mouth, nose, jaw and other parts of the head and neck.

According to him, some of the conditions could be associated with malnutrition, poor oral hygiene and genetic abnormalities.

Hassan said the collaboration with the association had provided additional manpower and specialised expertise to help patients who would otherwise struggle to access treatment.

“We are providing this essential service for many patients who otherwise could not have afforded the care. Some of them have cancers that require extensive surgeries, and our organisation helps support these patients to get treatment,” he said.

He urged members of the public not to ignore unusual swellings or abnormalities around the mouth, face and neck, even when they were painless.

He said early presentation would make treatment easier, cheaper and less destructive, warning that delayed medical attention could result in extensive surgery and reconstruction.

“Early presentation is really key. When we pick up these lesions early, we are able to work on them much more easily. They are even less expensive to manage when they are smaller and less destructive.

“But when they have become very big, you may need to remove part of the body and reconstruct that part. That is not the same as removing a tiny lesion and leaving the rest of the structure in its normal state,” he said.

Hassan recommended dental check-ups every six months, saying routine examinations would help detect abnormalities early and ensure patients were referred to appropriate specialists.

The association’s 12th Biennial Scientific Conference and General Meeting will begin on Thursday following the conclusion of the pre-conference surgical programme on Wednesday.