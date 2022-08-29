Oyo govt partners firm to empower youths with tech skills

Oyo State government has partnered with a leading tech education company, Covern Works Inc. to provide cutting-edge technology skills to the youths in the state to become employable and help in growing the state’s economy.

The partnership is based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the office of the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Oyo State, Seun Fakorede and the firm in training at least 200 youth for about 7 weeks in employable business analytics skills with certificate and internship opportunities after the training.

Reacting, Seun Fakorede shared his excitement about this collaboration which is beyond comprehension. To offer access to high-quality education materials beyond the confines of classroom blocks is a transformation that will go a long way for Oyo State youths.

“As Jeanne W. Ross once said, and I quote, ‘…the thing that’s transforming is not the technology — it’s the technology that is transforming (our access to education), adding, ‘It’s such a joy that Youths in Oyo State will benefit from this transformation, and I am so happy to be part of this effort.’”

Meanwhile, the establishment revealed its new action plan to empower youths of Oyo State over the next two years by providing the right skills gap in making youths become employable which promotes and supports Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in information technology.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of Coven Works, Mr Sola Amusan has revealed that the company already has the framework to kick start training of top technology skills such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to grow talents within the country.

He added, “To survive in this era, you must be at the top of the game, changing and trying out new things that suit the ecosystem.”

Furthermore, he added that the company is partnering with other universities to help students acclimatize with the necessary skills for information and communication technology.