Oyo govt, Mottainai urge residents to embrace waste recycling

The Oyo State Government has urged residents in the state to embrace the habit of waste sorting and recycling.

Speaking through its Waste Management consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd., on Monday, the State Government said this is part of efforts to reduce pressure on landfills in the State.

The Managing Director, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Mr Adey Adewuyi, who made the call in Ibadan, enjoined residents to join hands with the state government, as it tackles the menace of waste management.

Adewuyi reiterated his firm’s total commitment to the furtherance of the governor’s order on zero tolerance for reckless waste disposal.

“Mottainai is paving the way for a cleaner and healthier Oyo State; we are totally committed to environmental sustainability,” he said.

He also urged the Federal and State Governments to support recycling companies with innovative technology to combat waste that causes flooding and other environmental challenges to the environment.

Adewuyi, who observed that the amount of waste in the country was astonishingly increasing, noted that all hands must be on deck to save lives, against the threat of air and water pollution due to human activities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How International Creditors Shut-Out Nigeria, Other African Countries ― DMO Tells Reps

Director-General of Aids, Loans and Debt Management (DMO), Ms Patricia Oniha on Monday disclosed Federal Government’s plans to source for alternative sources to meet its financial obligations including budget deficit in the 2023 fiscal year…

2023: Igbo Not Ripe For Presidency, Soludo Tells Peter Obi

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, lambasted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, again, saying that he was unfit to win the 2023 general elections…

NES#28: Osinbajo Highlights Importance Of African Carbon Market In Addressing Climate Change

The Federal Government is finalising plans on the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050, which seeks to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria amongst the rank of upper middle-income countries, just as NESG sets agenda for Presidential candidates…