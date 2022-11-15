Stanbic IBTC wins multiple awards at 5th FMDQ Gold Awards

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has won four awards at the recently concluded 5th Annual FMDQ GOLD Awards Ceremony held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The company was recognized for its significant performance throughout the year by being awarded Best Overall Liquidity Provider (Secondary Market Champion), FMDQ Dealing Member of the Year, Best Fixed Income Liquidity Provider, and Most Active Securities Sponsor on FMDQ.

At the ceremony, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc topped the secondary market category as the “FMDQ Dealing Member of the Year”, a prize it has won for the fifth year running.

The FMDQ Group, Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, has strategically enabled the execution, clearing, and settlement of financial transactions across the debt capital, foreign exchange, and derivatives markets through its subsidiaries.

The FMDQ Gold Awards was established to transform the Nigerian financial markets through the “GOLD” (Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence; Liquidity and Diversity) Agenda. This year’s edition was themed “Recognising Excellence in the Fixed Income, Currencies and Derivatives Markets.”

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Chief Executive, Dr. Demola Sogunle, expressed his gratitude for the awards and said they reflected enormous hard work and sacrifices made over the years by the company’s staff.

In his words, “Our position as a major player in the financial market reflects our consistency and excellent standards of operations. We are committed to providing world-class financial services to our network of clients.”

Dr. Sogunle added: “The FMDQ Gold awards attest to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the Stanbic IBTC team to the progress of our clients. We are delighted to be recognized for our achievements in improving the nation’s money market. These awards have a positive impact on our clients and operations. We are well positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions for our clients.”

The GOLD Awards acknowledge and recognize the contributions made by participants within the FMDQ markets whose activities have positively influenced the market’s development.

