Prestige Assurance Plc appoints Funmi Oyetunji, new chairman

One of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Prestige Assurance Plc, has announced the appointment of a new board of directors who will steer the affairs of the company.

According to a statement issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs Chidinma Ibe-Louis, the newly constituted board comprising top echelons in the corporate world is led by Mrs Funmi Oyetunji as Chairman.

Other members include Mr Rajesh Kamble as Managing Director/CEO, Mr Chandra Prasad, Independent Non-Executive Director, Dr Nosike Agokei, Non-Executive Director, Mrs Aderonke Adedeji, Non-Executive Director, Mr Vivek Kalla, Executive Director and Mrs Rekha Gopalkrishnan, Non-Executive Director.

With about 40years of corporate experience gathered across several roles, Mrs Oyetunji is an accomplished professional in diverse disciplines and industries. Oyetunji, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy with professional qualifications in FCCA and FCA, worked in senior positions in major accounting firms in both Nigeria and the UK before a stint in the banking industry. She is the Managing Director of Abitos Financial Services Limited, a role she has held since 2002.

Prior to her appointment as chairman, she had served on the board of various companies, including Ecobank Nigeria Limited and NOVA Merchant Bank Limited amongst others as a Non-Executive Director. She is a member of the governing council of the Institute of Directors and chairs the Risk and Audit Committee of the Institute. In the course of her career, she has attended some governance and finance programs at the Harvard business school, IMD and INSEAD.

Kamble, the newly appointed Managing Director/CEO is an enriched insurance professional with 32 years of experience having worked in various capacities as a Risk Engineer, Branch Manager, Divisional Manager, Senior Divisional Manager and Regional Manager. His services in The New India Assurance Company Limited cut across technical, administrative and marketing functions.

Prasad, who is to serve as Independent Non-Executive Director is an accomplished Insurer and administrator equipped with a track record in diverse areas of the company functions with almost 36 years experience. His career encompasses the non-life insurance sector, and he has held several key positions in Marketing, Operations, Technical, Reinsurance and Customer Service, as well as Personnel and Training.

Also, Agokei who is appointed as Non-Executive Director is a seasoned Corporate Manager, boardroom expert, legal practitioner, banker, economist, corporate governance expert, chartered secretary, arbitrator, chartered accountant, certified anti-corruption compliance practitioner and an International Finance Corporation (IFC) certified board and governance evaluator.

Adedeji, a Non-Executive Director, is an accomplished professional with commercial and entrepreneurial acumen acquired over 34 years of well-rounded experience in banking and pensions. She is goal oriented with a proven track record in launching start-ups, building organisations, and achieving corporate growth objectives with a focus on creating value for all stakeholders.

Kalla, an Executive Director on the newly constituted board, joined New India Assurance Co. Ltd Mumbai in 2002. He has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, having worked in various capacities in New India Assurance Co. Ltd. He has vast experience in marketing, administrative & technical aspects of the global insurance industry.

Gopalkrishnan, who will also serve as a Non-Executive Director, has distinguished herself during her tenure in the company where she worked in various Divisional and Regional offices in Mumbai and also in Surat for three and half years. She’s well experienced in handling almost all areas of the company’s functions relating to technical and administration. She’s been in charge of reinsurance since 2010 and has extensive international business exposure while arranging placements of the company’s reinsurance programme. She is also assigned to oversee the Corporate Communication, Reinsurance, Credit Insurance, Government Audit, Investment, Foreign Business Department, and Internal Audit portfolios with functions of Financial Advisor in The New India Assurance Co. Limited.

