Oyo govt effects release of Ogbomoso #EndSARS protesters

The Oyo State government has effected the release of six persons arrested in connection with #EndSARS protests and the attack on the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, on October 10, 2020.

This came as the Chief Magistrate Court 2, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, granted an application by the state Attorney General seeking that suspects arrested in connection with the palace attack and protests be discharged and charge filed against them be withdrawn.

Governor Seyi Makinde had during an assessment visit to the Soun’s palace promised a release of the suspects and directed the Attorney General to make an application to that effect.

The discharged suspects are Olaoluwa Busayo, Olagoke David, Olusola Matthew, Amole Adebayo, Adedokun Segun and Ganiyu Saheed.

The police had apprehended the six as being part of those responsible for the attack on the palace.

The attack on the palace had occurred as some residents of Ogbomoso protested the killing of one Jimoh Isiaka by the police, during #EndSARS protests in the town.

The statement by the State Ministry of Justice, titled ‘Re-unconditional Release of the 6 Suspects Arrested In Ogbomoso in Connection with Ongoing National Protest’ and signed by the Director Public Prosecution, Mr Nathaniel Okeniyi on Tuesday read, “Sequel to the promise of his Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde at Ogbomoso to effect the release of the suspects arrested in connection with the protest, today, being October 19, 2020, the Chief Magistrate Court 2, Iyaganku Ibadan, on the application of Attorney General has discharged and withdrawn the charge filed against the suspects forthwith.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

Oyo govt effects release of Ogbomoso #EndSARS protesters

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

Oyo govt effects release of Ogbomoso #EndSARS protesters