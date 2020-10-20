[JUST IN] #EndSARS: Makinde orders closure of schools

By Wale Akinselure
Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, ordered the closure of all schools in the state, till the end of the week.

As contained in a statewide broadcast, Makinde said the directive stemmed from the fact that thugs and hoodlums had taken advantage of #EndSARS protests to perpetrate uncivil acts and harass citizens who are going about their day-to-day activities.

In the meantime, Makinde said members of the state Joint Security Task Force, known as Operation Burst, had been deployed to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy.

Details later…

