[JUST IN] #EndSARS: Makinde orders closure of schools

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, ordered the closure of all schools in the state, till the end of the week.

As contained in a statewide broadcast, Makinde said the directive stemmed from the fact that thugs and hoodlums had taken advantage of #EndSARS protests to perpetrate uncivil acts and harass citizens who are going about their day-to-day activities.

In the meantime, Makinde said members of the state Joint Security Task Force, known as Operation Burst, had been deployed to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

JUST IN: IGP Lists Requirements As Training Of SWAT Officers Begins Monday

The training of the officers of the recently created Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) unit by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in place of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will commence on Monday in Osun and Nasarawa States.