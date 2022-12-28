2023: Okowa urges Nigerians to join PDP to end suffering in Nigeria

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Delta, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to join hands with the party to rescue and rebuild the country from the hardship created by the inept APC-led Federal Government.

Okowa made the call on Wednesday at the party’s campaign at Ughelli North and Isoko South local government areas of the state.

He said that only the PDP had the right experience to rebuild the nation’s economy and stop the pervasive insecurity across the country.

He said that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had the requisite experience and political will to turn things around for the country as he did as Vice-President to President Olusegun Obasanjo when the PDP was first elected in 1999.

Okowa, who led the campaign to the local government of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said that some members of the opposition in the state were not pleased with the empowerment of youths and women in the state with relevant skills.

He urged the people to reject arrogant politicians who brought shame and disgrace to the state and vote for the party candidates whom, he described, as level-headed and man of the people.

According to him, the youths and women of Delta “are our great strength, and once I see them, I know the matter is finished.

“I thank all of you who are here present and my greatest thanks goes to the youths and women of Delta State.

“I am happy with the crowd of people I see here today in Ughelli North. We have been seeing such crowds before but this one is exceptional.

“I thank my Deputy Governor for his support. Like my Deputy has said, we will follow Sheriff to the church to do thanksgiving of victory come 2023.

“We do not want a governorship candidate who will bring disgrace to Delta and Deltans and we do not want people who are angry that we are spending monies to empower our youths.

“We do not want a governor that will be too proud to relate with the people and you know that our candidate Sheriff Oborevwori is a humble man who has immense respect for the people.

ALSO READ: Police kill 21 bandits, rescue 206 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

“When Oborevwori becomes Governor, he will unite Deltans because we don’t want a governor that will look down on other people,” he said.





Okowa accused the APC of causing disunity among Nigerians, insecurity, hunger, poverty and economic hardship in the country.

He called on the people to support the PDP to change the ugly situation caused by the maladministration of the APC.

“The PDP will work with the people to settle all the problems caused by the APC and change the change to return Nigerians to greater glory.

“We need to bring PDP back to the center and change the change that has brought untold hardship on the people and because of our performance in Delta state, PDP gave us the ticket of the Vice President.

“Therefore, we need all your support for victory come 2023,” he added.

He called on Deltans to mobilise fully for the Presidential Campaign holding in Asaba on January 24.

Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Oborevwori, said that Deltans were already preparing ahead for the victory thanksgiving on May 29, 2023.

He assured that by the grace of God, he will win the election and bring his MORE Agenda to bear on the economic fortunes of the state.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said Ughelli North people had shown commitment to join the mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

He said that the people, by their actions, have shown that there was no other political party in Ughelli North, adding that Deltans and Ughelli North in particular were tired of the APC led Federal Government.

“I want to thank the leaders and followers of PDP in Ughelli North. What we are seeing here today is a pointer that there is no other party in Ughelli North.

“It shows that the people of Delta and Ughelli North are tired of the APC-led Federal Government. They have taken a bag of rice that was sold for N8,000 naira during the PDP reign to N52,000 as at today,” he said.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro; Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon; Former Governorship aspirant, Chief Fred Majemite, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Stella Omu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Festus Ovie-Agas who spoke at both rallies assured of the massive support of the people for all candidates of the party.

At Ughelli, a former Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Chief Osiobe Okotie and over 500 members of the party, defected to the PDP.

Osiobe Okotie, who also addressed the crowd, said that he had returned to the PDP to join others to build the party in Delta, saying: “Like the prodigal son, I have returned to my original home, the PDP. I started politics in PDP so I am back to my original home.”