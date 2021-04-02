Oyo CJ, judges receive COVID-19 vaccine

In fulfilment of obligations at educating people and preventing the likely spread of COVID-19 across the judiciary, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola has led other judges of the High Court and Customary Court of Appeal to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, Magistrates in the state also received theirs at the High court of Justice, Ring road in Ibadan.

This further dispelled rumours and unease among judiciary staff as a result of misinformation making the rounds about the vaccine on issues bordering on issues of safety and efficacy.

Justice Abimbola urged all workers and people in the state to ensure they take the vaccine as part of the steps geared at protecting themselves and preventing the spread of the infection while cautioning those that have taken the vaccine not to let down their guard and ignore non-pharmaceutical interventions.

He urged people to diligently continue with steps such as washing and sanitising their hands, use of face masks and maintenance of physical distancing in all situations.