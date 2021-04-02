Easter celebration: Have confidence in Nigeria Unity, Catholic Bishop begs Christians

By Michael Ovat - Awka
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulius Ezeokafor, has called on Christians to have confidence in Nigeria unity.

He appealed to Christians to learn from the teachings of Christ and apply them to their daily activities including prayers to keep Nigeria as one.

Bishop Ezeokafor stated this in a press conference to mark the 2021 Easter celebration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Awka, Anambra State capital, on Friday.

According to him, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the basis for Christianity and hope for mankind.

He said, if Christ has not risen, lives would be in vain urging Nigerians in respective of Religion background, to improve their spiritual lives and to use the Easter period to pray for their leaders.

He urged Christians to defend their faith and stand by it warning against idol Worshipping which he said have led many to problems and difficult situations in human existence.

Bishop Ezeokafor condemned the incessant killings witnessed across the country, especially the recent attacks in Ebonyi communities by some suspected Fulani herdsmen that lead to the death of many people and the attacks on the former Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, Professor Charles Soludo, that also claims the lives of three policemen in Isoufia community in Aguata local government area of Anambra State.

He advised Nigerians Christians to learn from Christ who love and respect human life as well as live in peace and happiness with others.

He beaconed on Christians to identify with the victory of Christ at the cross of Calvary and demonstrate his teachings in their activities, to build a serene society devoid of bitterness and rancour, he continued.

Bishop Ezeokafor maintained that human blood is sacred, stating that God created all in His image and warned that any blood spilt will ask for vengeance.

He used the opportunity to wish every Nigerian a happy Easter celebration in Advance.

