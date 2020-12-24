Oyo CJ distributes cars to magistrates

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta L. Abimbola, on Thursday distributed brand new cars to 10 magistrates in the Oyo State Judiciary to further enhance productivity and impact positively on justice delivery in the state’s judicial sector.

The distribution which took place in the premises of the High Court of Justice Complex at Ring Road in Ibadan was witnessed by key judiciary staff.

Speaking during the handover of the vehicles, Justice Abimbola stated that every good develop calls for celebration and acknowledging the mercy and Grace if God considering the peculiarity of the year 2020.

He thanked the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for his support which he said will make the wheel of justice dispensation run more smoothly and prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom for him.

ALSO READ: Gombe governor signs N120bn 2021 budget into law

“This year is a peculiar one and the most difficult of all tears but we thank God and we give glory to the almighty that we can still celebrate.

“We thank Governor Seyi Makinde who had deemed it necessary to assist the magistracy by purchasing vehicles for the magistracy. Undoubtedly, that gesture will have a greater effect on the overall administration of justice in the state.

“We pray for God’s guidance and wisdom for the governor to be able to guide the state to greater heights. We also pray that the almighty in his mercy endow judges and magistrates in Oyo judiciary the wisdom to be able to arrive at just decisions,” Justice Abimbola stated.

Speaking on behalf of the 10 beneficiaries, Chief Magistrate Idowu Emmanuel Abiodun, the Chief Magistrate Administration, thanked the Chief Judge for his fatherly role and constant support for members of the judiciary and thanked the governor for extending the Goodwill to the judiciary.

He promised that they will continue to do their best to ensure speedy delivery of justice without fear or favour, reiterating that they will always ensure that the integrity of the judiciary is upheld at all times.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo CJ distributes cars to magistrates