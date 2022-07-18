Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor

By Wale Akinselure
Bayo Lawal

Shortly after the approval of the panel report for the removal of the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, on Monday, the state Assembly approved the nomination of Mr Bayo Lawal as the next deputy governor of the state.

The approval came after Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin read a letter from Governor Seyi Makinde seeking the Assembly’s approval of his nomination of Lawal as the deputy governor.
Until his approval as deputy governor, Lawal was Chairman of Oyo State Water Corporation and nominated as Makinde’s running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

 

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

