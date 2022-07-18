Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor
Shortly after the approval of the panel report for the removal of the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, on Monday, the state Assembly approved the nomination of Mr Bayo Lawal as the next deputy governor of the state.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
- Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.
Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor
The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.
Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor