Oyo Assembly approves Bayo Lawal as deputy governor

Shortly after the approval of the panel report for the removal of the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, on Monday, the state Assembly approved the nomination of Mr Bayo Lawal as the next deputy governor of the state.

The approval came after Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin read a letter from Governor Seyi Makinde seeking the Assembly’s approval of his nomination of Lawal as the deputy governor.

Until his approval as deputy governor, Lawal was Chairman of Oyo State Water Corporation and nominated as Makinde’s running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

