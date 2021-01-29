Oyinlola, an exceptional success, says Gowon as he felicitates him at 70

Respected elder statesman and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has sent a letter of felicitation to former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on his 70th birthday.

Prince Oyinlola, who is also a former military administrator of Lagos State, will clock 70 years on Wednesday, February 3.

General Gowon, in the two-page letter personally signed by him, described Oyinlola as a person of character, adding that Oyinlola had been “an exceptional success” from the time he knew him “as a young officer” over 50 years ago in the Signals Corps of the Nigeria Army, and who later “meritoriously rose to the enviable rank of Brigadier General.”

“Looking back Dear Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, we have cause to celebrate this landmark event with you. Indeed, your life has been that of service to the nation and humanity right from your prime till now.

“You served the nation as a gallant and loyal military officer for 30 years as General of the Nigeria Army and Military Administrator, Lagos State. On leaving the service on retirement, you continued to serve the nation in politics as two-term civilian governor of Osun State. Congratulations!

“You have been a shining example of humility, patriotism, courage and service to your community and humanity. I could not agree more with your dear wife, Princess Omolola Oyinlola, in her letter that you are a ‘Child of Destiny.’

“I write with pride the report of selfless and responsible service you left wherever you served. The commitment to your faith is exemplary. The Nigeria Prays organisation can affirm that. Nigeria Prays recalls with thanks and gratitude the overwhelming support and contribution to the success of the two rallies held in Osun State during your tenure as governor of Osun State. These acts by you, your dear wife and your government at the time will remain indelible in our memory,” General Gowon declared.

To celebrate Prince Oyinlola’s 70th birthday, a two-day event which will comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols has been lined up. There will be a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos on 3rd February 2021 at 11am. This will be followed by another thanksgiving service at the Oba Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku, on Saturday, 6th February at 10am for well-wishers from Osun State and the environs.

Expected at the celebrations are leaders across the country including former presidents, governors, ex-governors, other political leaders, captains of industry and religious leaders of all persuasions.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a reception earlier planned for the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos and other social events earlier scheduled for Okuku, Osun State, have been put off.