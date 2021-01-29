El-Rufai lauds appointment of new Chief of Army Staff, says people of Kaduna are proud of him

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has lauded the appointment of the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru saying the people of the state are proud of him.

This was even as he said he was optimistic that under his watch, he will take the army to greater heights.

In a goodwill message, he sent to the army chief in Kaduna on Friday, the Governor said his appointment to lead the Nigerian Army is a welcome development.

According to him, his appointment Governor was a product of hard work, commitment, dedication and outstanding professionalism.

Going further, Governor El-Rufai stated his belief that under the leadership of Maj.Gen. Attahiru, the Nigerian Army would be taken to even greater levels of proficiency and responsiveness in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

El-Rufai said the People and Government of Kaduna State were very proud of the new Army Chief and were optimistic that he would succeed and take the Nigerian Army to greater heights.

While wishing the new COAS the very best in his new office, Governor El-Rufai highlighted the strategic relationship between Kaduna State and the Nigerian Army, stating that a grand reception would be planned for the incoming Army Chief by the People and Government of Kaduna State.

Similarly, the Governor congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Ishiaka Amao.

He wished them the highest success in their crucial new endeavours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…El-Rufai lauds appointment El-Rufai lauds appointment

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..El-Rufai lauds appointment El-Rufai lauds appointment

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE