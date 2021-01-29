Police arrest man for sleeping with his daughter in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command on Friday arrested the father of a 19- year-old girl, Fatima Momoh, who alleged his father of sleeping with her.

This is just as the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, wife intervened in the case, calling for an investigation into the allegation.

The young girl has accused her father, Usman Momoh, of abusing and sleeping with her since she was 13 -years old.

According to the young lady, her father had sexually abused her severally when she was underage, saying she lost her virginity to her father when he forcefully sleeps with her on the kitchen floor in the dead of the night

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed Yusuf arrest said the gardener had earlier absconded after being released on bail but said he has since been rearrested.

Ikoro who said that case would be transferred to the State CID in Akure assured the people of the state that the case will not be swept under the carpet.

The video attracted the attention of Mrs Akeredolu who stepped in and raised a team which was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Temitope Daniyan, to investigate the matter.

It was gathered that the team visited the Owo home of the victim and interacted with Fatima and relatives which led to the re-arrest of the father of the lady by the police and his case has been transferred to Akure, the state capital.

Meanwhile, Momoh admitted sleeping with his daughter but said he had sex with his daughter only once.

Speaking at the State Police Command headquarters, Momoh said that he didn’t know what came over him when he committed the act and asked for forgiveness saying he has realised his mistake.

The Chairperson of Ondo Women Lawyers (FIDA) Bola Ogundadegbe, told journalists that the prosecution of Momoh now rests with the police after conducting an investigation but said the victim would be counselled psychologically to enable her to come out of her current state of depression.

She said: “We are going to give her psychological support. She needs our support morally because she is not stable.”

Fatima had in a viral video accused her biological father of having sexual intercourse with her since she was 13 years old while she said her mother was not aware of the incident.

She commended the wife of the governor of the state. Mrs Akeredolu, for her prompt intervention, saying her weight would ensure that the matter was not swept under the carpet.

