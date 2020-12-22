Oyetola signs Osun 2021 Appropriation Bill into law

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of about N109 billion into law with the assurance that, the budget would perform far better than that of 2020 which recorded over 90 percent performance despite Covid-19 lockdown and the EndSARS protest.

Signing the Appropriation Bill in his office, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola described the budget as a product of reality and explained that, modalities had been put in place to ensure that the budget offers more hope as the government is determined to perform better than before.

The governor remarked also that the budget would offer greater hope of job opportunities; improved welfare for all; human, capital and massive infrastructure development than the previous ones.

“The Year 2021 budget had been creatively appropriated and designed to meet the present socio-economic realities and statutory obligations of the government and the year would witness a new phase of a massive transformation that would take the State to higher levels.”

According to him, my administration has resolved to follow time-tested economic principles to enhance optimum results of the 2021 budget.

He then reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to employing creatively and probity strategies in the implementation of the budget to effect maximum performance.

Oyetola maintained that the government would do everything possible to ensure proper deployment of available resources, cutting of costs and plugging of wastes for adequate and efficient service delivery next year.

He, however, observed that the state was on the path of delivering its Development Agenda in the year 2021 with 54 percent for capital and 46 percent for recurrent expenditure allocations respectively and creative income strategies.