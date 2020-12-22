South-West PDP Congress: Ondo senator, others pledge support for Fayose, Olafeso

Ahead of congress of South-West zone of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo and other leaders of the party in Ondo State have pledged support for Dr Eddy Olafeso as national vice chairman and all other candidates presented by the group led by former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose.

The delegation gave the pledge during a visit to former Governor Fayose in his Lagos residence, describing Olafeso’s commitment and leadership credentials as “unrivalled, either in or out of office.”

This was just as the delegation, in the communiqué issued at the end of the visit, paid tribute to the exemplary leadership qualities of Fayose, his commitment and vision in developing the party, even as they thanked him for his support for Ondo State by supporting the original formula that ceded PDP national vice-chairman and zonal publicity secretary seats to Ondo State.

Tofowomo, who spoke on behalf of the delegation said Ondo State PDP would not sacrifice the position of national vice chairmanship of the party for ordinary ex-officio, vowing that Olafeso would be returned as zonal chairman as well as other candidates of the group.

He further decried what he described as the self-serving attitude of Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, saying the governor “must be made to realise that Ondo State is independent of Oyo State and not tied to anyone’s apron strings.”

The senator said Ondo chapter of the party was still regretting the loss of the state to All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the role played by Oyo governor in the last governorship poll.

“We in Ondo State are still regretting his role in the last governorship election as it remains one of the prime reasons we lost the election that was clearly for us to win,” he said.

The Ondo State delegation, which declared support for the suspension of the Zonal Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, demanded that other members of the Zonal Caretaker Committee must take full grip of the party in the zone.

In the communique issued after the meeting, the PDP leaders said: “We leaders and delegates to the South-West Zonal Congress from Ondo State, recognizing the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Ayo Fayose, hereby pay a courtesy visit to him and also discuss issues pertaining to the progress of the party in the South-West.

“That we value our party the Peoples Democratic Party and remain committed to its ideals, desires and goals.

“We believe in the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ayo Fayose for his exemplary qualities, commitment and vision in developing the party.

“The delegation wishes to thank His Excellency, Dr Ayo Fayose for his support for Ondo State by supporting the original formula that ceded the national vice chairman and zonal publicity secretary to Ondo State. We further thank him for his support for Dr. Eddy Olafeso in his first tenure.

“That we respect and proudly associate and align with Dr Ayo Fayose and other leaders of the zone who remain focused and committed to the party.”

Former Governor Fayose, in his reaction, assured that he would remain steadfast and loyal to the party as he had always been, saying that the narrative that he was working for the ruling APC was being promoted by those in Governor Makinde’s group for reasons best known to them.

“It is Makinde’s choice and latitude to remain a captive of his court jesters and numerous sycophants around him, but must be careful and no longer attack him,” he warned.

Apart from Senator Tofowomo, others in the delegation were former State Chairman of the party, Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, who represented the senator representing Ondo Central, Ayo Akinyelure; former House of Reps member, Hon (Dr.) Lad Ojomo, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, Chief Tunde Akindehin, Hon. Saka Lawal. Hon Idowu Ogunmade, Hon. Niyi Ogungbuji, Chief Ibini Oyedele, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE