One dead, six injured as tanker crashes in Anambra

A yet to be identified man has died in a fatal accident that occurred along the Nnobi Ojoto Road on Tuesday, at 11:35 am.

The accident took place at Nnobi-Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State.

Eyewitness account said that a total of six male adults were on board while two male adults who sustained varying degrees of injuries were taken to Our Lady’s Hospital Umuoji by sympathisers.

Confirming the report, Florence Edor, the Anambra State FRSC Sector Public Enlightenment Officer (SPEO), disclosed this in a press release.

She said that “an unidentified driver of a truck without registration number carrying drinks climbing hill jackknifed and blocked the road.”

The SPEO said that “an unsuspecting tanker driver without registration number and a bus with registration number AA904JJT crashed into the stationary vehicle.

“However, a male adult was also confirmed dead by the doctor at the hospital.

“The Anambra State Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi (CC) has sent his condolences to the deceased family and wishes the injured accelerated recovery.

“He also urged motorist to avoid overspeeding and overloading of their vehicles during the festive period while advising motorists that it’s necessary to concentrate while driving to avoid crashing.”

