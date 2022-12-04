Oyetola set traps for my administration but we are removing all evil structures ― Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday said his predecessor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola has set many traps for his administration but affirmed that he would overcome them.

The governor made this known at a thanksgiving service held at Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Oke Gada, Ede, in his hometown.

He said, “the man I defeated set many traps for my administration but we are removing all the evil structures they put in place. I have used the first one week to take charge and set the tone for good governance.

“From the new week, I will continue the great work. We are shaking up the system; we are unveiling and commencing implementation of our agenda.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I thank the people of Osun for their love and show of huge backing. I reassure them that all my actions will continue to be in the best interest of the state. All that I have done and will still do are to serve the people, meet their aspirations and restore good governance in Osun State.”

He however assured to deliver on good governance through his administration’s five-point agenda maintaining that the travails, the gang ups and the resolute campaign of calumny from within and outside the party he passed through in his path to governorship would not deter his determination to make the state a virile one.

Also in his thanksgiving on behalf of the government of Osun State, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye thanked God for using the Adeleke family to liberate the people of Osun state from oppression, exploitation and bad governance.

“We give thanks to God and to the Adeleke family, our Chairman, Dr Deji Adeleke; our mother in the House, Yeye Modupe Sani-Adeleke. We commend the clerics for their prayers, the party leadership at all levels, the loyalists within and outside the PDP.





“We are set to deliver on good governance and dividends of democracy. We will not fail Osun people by the special grace of God,” SSG noted.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion were Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University; Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sani; the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the former State Chairman of the party, Hon Sunday Bisi; Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa; Rev Bunmi Jenyo; Chief (Mrs) Ayo Awolowo including other clerics and party leaders.