Oyetola releases N377m for payment of gratuity to retired primary school teachers

Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday released the sum of N377.1million for the payment of 4th round of gratuity to the remaining pensioners of primary school extraction.

The Head of Service in the State, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, who made this known in a statement hinted that the disbursement of the funds would commence on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

He however explained that the released funds will be used to settle the outstanding gratuities of 1,887 retired primary school staff.

According to him, the names of beneficiaries would be posted on the notice boards of the Local Government Pensions Bureau and the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Dr Oyebade restated the commitment of Governor Oyetola-led administration to the welfare and well-being of both serving and retired workers in the state.

