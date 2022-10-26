Gunmen kill 55-year-old ICT expert in Ondo over land dispute

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen suspected to be assassins on Monday night invaded the residence of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, Michael Banjo Adesitimi, and killed the 55-year-old man, some nine months after his daughter was murdered in his residence, at Okuta Elerinla Estate, Akure.

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived at the Adesitimi’s residence around 9 pm while members of the family were about to retire to bed.

The deceased was said to have opened the door for them, only for the gunmen to ask for the documents of a landed property from him, while an argument ensued between the deceased and the visitors.

The wife of the late ICT expert, Mercy, who was peeping through the window saw overheard them arguing about a document saying “the men asked my husband where is the document?”

She said it was during the argument that one of the assailants hit the deceased on the head with an axe and said she had to run to the backyard to call for help before they could notice her but said her husband was found in his pool of blood.

Also speaking, the eldest son of the deceased, 29-year-old Atinu Adesitimi who resides in Alagbaka, Akure, said “my parents had retired home that evening when they heard a bang at the gate at around 9 pm. They initially ignored the people as they have always been conscious about security after the killing of my younger sister.

“According to my mother who was watching the scene through the window, said she saw the two people who forced themselves into the compound through the gate.

“According to her, their faces were not clearly seen because the place was dark. All she was able to see was the gun in the hand of one of the men who escorted my dad back into the main building which was a little distance from the gate.

“She overheard the men asking my father, Where is the document? My mum, who witnessed what was happening, took to her heels through the back door to our neighbour’s house where she was able to call the policemen.

“The policemen at the checkpoint, rather than follow us to our house to save the situation, took us back to their station where we wasted time.

“By the time my mum and the policemen returned to the house, my father was almost dead as he died on the way to the hospital,” he lamented.

He explained that “my dad had earlier told me that he was having a case of a land dispute between him and some men that encroached on his grandmother’s land and that the case has been in court for six years.

“That is the only document my father told me about, but an Ibadan Court and the Ministry of Lands and Housing have already given judgment over the disputed plots of land in favour of my father last month.

He, however, lamented that his 19-year-old sister was gruesomely murdered some nine months by some men who invaded the residence, looking for the original copy of the document of the seven plots of land in Ibadan.


The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Fumilayo Odunlana, confirmed the killing of the 55-year-old man and said the police met the man in the pool of his blood.

Odunlami said the security operatives assisted the deceased but died before getting to the hospital.

“We have commenced investigation into the killing of the man but we can’t tell how it happened or how he was hacked to death as an investigation is fully in top gear on the issue.

The PPRO advised anyone with useful information concerning the death of the man to come up with it.

