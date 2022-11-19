Oyetola inaugurates grassroots mobilisation team for Tinubu/ Shettima presidential campaign in South-West

The South West Coordinator Of Directorate of Grassroots Mobilization Engagement and Orientation of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima presidential campaign, Mrs. Titi Laiye-Tomori at the weekend affirmed that the group would deliver 90 per cent of the zone votes for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The regional coordinator who made the pledge at the inauguration of the programme held at Ileri-Oluwa Campaign House in Osogbo, however, admonished members of the group to work assiduously by canvassing support for Tinubu who has the capacity in delivering good governance in the country.

While maintaining that they would start campaigning for the victory of the party presidential candidate in the South West, she promised to do house to house and door to door evangelism to all units and ward levels across the South Western states.

“I know you are all ready to deliver victory for APC presidential candidate. I want to admonish you to work assiduously in canvassing support for Tinubu who has the capacity in delivering good governance,” she stressed.

In his own speech while inaugurating the group, the Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola said, “I am persuaded that you are well prepared to coordinate yourselves to ride on the wings of technology and the horse of traditional mobilization to hit the cities and the hinterlands until the last person imbibes the message of renewed hope.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Indeed, you are the Group through whose voice, the message of Renewed Hope will resonate town to town, village to village and door to door. The ultimate goal of this Grassroots Group is electoral success.

“Therefore, we all have a duty not to rest until the last person is mobilised for Asiwaju/Shettima victory in February next year. This is a call to be part of history, a call to be a part of creating the new nation we all desire and the future we seek for our children and our children’s children.

“I am greatly elated to be here today to inaugurate the Directorate of Grassroots Mobilisation Engagement and Orientation (Southwest) of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign.”