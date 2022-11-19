Miyetti Allah promises to ensure peace in the South West

Association Of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in the South West at the weekend assured residents of the zone of their determination to ensure there is adequate peace between its members and all the host communities.

The zonal chairman of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Bulbe who made this known at their meeting held at Grandeur Hotel Ilesa road, Osogbo Osun State, thereafter canvassed the total inclusiveness of its members in the affairs of government at all levels.

The body however implored members of the public to change their mindset towards the members of the association as they are peace loving, assuring that they have resolved to map out strategies that would tackle common and peculiar challenges confronting the association in the region.

According to him, “it was agreed upon, that members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani pastoralists should be of good conduct as they are the ambassador(s) of the association ethnic division.”

While admitting that intruders have penetrated the pastoralists who are disguising and impersonating Fulani to unleash terror and other criminal activities in the society, he assured that henceforth cattle rearing would take safer dimension and should not be handed over to custody of minors.

Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Bulbe in his address noted that the essence of the gathering is to seek government assistance in protecting, improving and better the lots of lives of the Fulani pastoralists who belong to the association as well as changing the public notion against member of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore whom their primary occupation is cattle rearing without any prejudice or other criminal hidden agenda.

He therefore, urged its members to steer clear from religion and ethnic bigotry.

Speaking at the meeting, Southwest Secretary of the association who doubles as the chairman, Oyo State chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Saliu and the Oyo state secretary, Umar Abdulkadri Lamido stressed the importance of the meeting and the positive contributions of the association to the growth of economy in the region and the nation as a whole.

They admitted that membership of the association is expanding on daily basis and raised concern that there is limited space to cater for their livestock animals.

On the proposed ranching scheme by the federal government, Alhaji Saliu reiterated the need for the federal government to provide enough grazing lands to cater for their animals if nomadic animal grazing should be abolished.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He therefore implored government to do the needful as it is done in the advanced countries on ranching.

Mr. Umar used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to empower the members of the association as it is used to be for other trading groups.

The duo of Alhaji Ibrahim Saliu and Mr Umar Abdulkadri Lamido urged the members to steer clear of any mischievous and criminal activities that can hamper the peace and harmony of the association with their host communities.

In his address, the State chairman of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Bayi implored the people of the public to change their mindset towards Fulanis as many people have seen them as bandits, kidnappers and hooligans while assuring the government especially in the southwest of its members full support and total cooperation in all aspects to move the region forward.

The chairman, Lagos chapter of the association, Mr. Bello Muhammad reiterated that the meeting was convened to foster unity and understanding among it’s members and the host communities.

The meeting however noted with dismay, the removal of the nomadic schools administration from the central and national body which has subjected the schools into stunt financial management that hinder the teaching, learning and development of the schools.

The meeting agreed to study the manifestos of all presidential and governorship candidates to see who will protect the interest of Fulani pastoralists as the association has embarked on Ruga to Ruga campaigning to enlighten its members not to vote tribal bigots and nepotist into power in 2023.