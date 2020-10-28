Oyetola gives Okada riders two weeks to register motorcycles or risk suspension

Felt perturbed by the spate of mass looting and vandalization of government and private properties and general disruption of peace in Osun State, the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has threatened to suspend all commercial motorcyclists operations if they fail to document and register all their motorcycles in the state.

He further limited the operation of commercial motorcycle operators in the state to 8.00 P.M daily.

The governor who read out the riot act while meeting with the leadership of the associations of commercial motorcycle operators on Tuesday evening in Osogbo, gave them a two weeks ultimatum to do the registrations and documentation or face the consequence.

Oyetola expressed dissatisfaction to the way motorcycle operators allowed themselves to be used to cause unprecedented damages around the state in the last few days and charged the leadership of the associations, to advise their members to desist from allowing themselves to be used for criminal activities in the state.

“Security reports revealed that your members played major roles in the destabilization and breakdown of law and order that necessitated the imposition of curfew in the State. Your members were the ones who ferried looters from house to house to perpetrate evil. They were the ones who were paid to transport hoodlums to destroy people’s businesses, he said.

