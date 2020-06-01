Oyetola commended for containing COVID-19 in Osun

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Honourable Oyintiloye Olatunbosun has commended the efforts of Governor Adegboyeba Oyetola, in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to the press on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyintiloye who was the immediate past lawmaker representing Obokun state constituency in the Osun State House Assembly described Governor Oyetola as not only a great administrator, but also a dexterous policy expert who understands the rudiment of governance.

He said, “The governor has shown to the world that he is a brilliant leader who is capable of formulating corresponding policies to a given political issue with a view to bringing succour to the citizenry.

“His expertise in the policy formation and execution is a precursor to his actions and reactions towards the issues of the deadly COVID-19 which has nearly turned many states to epicentres of the disease in the nation.

“But for the dexterity of Governor Oyetola, the containment of the pandemic has greatly been managed despite the vulnerability and the susceptibility of the state because of the links it has with the epicentre of the disease in the region.

“The case of an 83-year old hypertensive COVID-19 patient who recuperated from the infection of the virus is another scorecard to prove the efficiency in the management of the disease. The issues of age and underlying health conditions are critical challenges which always mitigate against quick recovery, making the patient be more vulnerable. But in this case, it was another milestone attained in health service delivery through the quality of treatment administered by the state government.

“Governor Oyetola really deserves an applause for his swift actions which saved Osun from the ravaging pandemic. Effective monitoring and contact tracing mechanism adopted to deal with the early cases helped to reduce and prevent community transmission of the virus. These actions premise on his proficiency and capacity in facing complexity in governance.”

In the same vein, Oyintiloye specially commended the efforts of Osun medical team, the health workers and the security operatives and journalists who were the front liners as well as donors and the citizenry for their maximum supports.

“The state task force, the technical response committee, the economic impact committee, the communication committee and the 21-man food and relief committee among other committees constituted by Mr Governor, also deserve mention for their strong supports. These have directly impacted and contributed to the success recorded in the management of the pandemic so far.

“The eminent personalities across the globe who contributed in kind and donated in cash should be appreciated for their supports too.

“Equally, the entire people of Osun are commended for their high level of compliance towards the government directives to contain and curtail the spread of the virus. All the supports and sacrifices can not go unappreciated as they had a point of significance in the successful containment of the disease,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE