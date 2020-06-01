Petrol to sell at N123/ltr as PPPRA reviews ex-depot price

The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will now sell at N123.50 per litre following an upward review of the ex-depot price of the commodity by the petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) for the month of June.

The ex-depot price was increased to N104.13 from N102.13/Ltr.

The ex-depot price is a price at which depot owners sell the commodity to retail outlets across the country.

This was contained in circular to all Petroleum Products Marketers dated 31st May, which was exclusively obtained by the Tribune Online from Industry sources in Abuja.

In the document, the PPPRA also increased the ex-depot collection from N109.78 to N111.78/litre.

The agency said the review became imperative after considering the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of May and Marketers’ realistic operation costs.

Details shortly…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story