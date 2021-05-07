Oyetola charges Muslim clerics, religious leaders to preach peace during Ramadan

Osun state governor, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola has urged Muslim clerics and other religious leaders in the country to continue to preach peace and development in the ongoing Ramadan period so as to foster unity and progress of the nation.

Speaking in Osogbo at the special welfare support programme organised by Daaru-r Rahmat (DARMAT) Muslim society to mark this ongoing Ramadan, Oyetola stated that, it was through the preaching of peace and tranquility that meaningful development can come to the doorsteps of the populace.

During the event, about 500 members of DARMAT and other well-wishers were given foodstuffs free of charge as a way of supporting them in the ongoing Ramadan period.

Oyetola who was represented at the event by the state commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Munirudern Bola Oyebamiji and other five governor’s aides added that “the Ramadan period and other days of one’s life must be used to preach peace instead of hatred so as to promote peace and unity of the country.”

The governor who lauded the effort of the organiser said that the welfare support programme of the Muslim group would go a long way to reduce poverty in the society.

He stressed that “Ramadan period is a period of giving out to the needy and this welfare support programme your society is doing would add more values to the society”

He also eulogised the courage of the founder of the DARMAT, Imaam Muali Misbahudeen for applying methods of Qur’an and Sunnah with sagacity in addressing the challenges of members in terms of spirituality, welfare, counseling and others

He, therefore, assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at providing more dividends of democracy to the people of the state in order to move the state forward.

Also speaking, the founder of the DARMAT society, Ustaz Musbahudeen lauded the giant stride of the present administration in the state in addressing the needs of the people.

He said that the development has transformed the state into economic growth and prosperity.

Musbahudeen added that the welfare support programme was organised to reach out to the less privileged people in the society.

He however said that the move was to add values to the socio-economic growth of the members during the ongoing Ramadan period.

Other top government functionaries in attendance include Alhaja Lateefat Giwa Hon Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Prince Abdul Yekeen Adebayo Adeleke Hon Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftains Affairs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Oyetola charges Muslim clerics, religious leaders to preach peace during Ramadan period ; Oyetola charges Muslim clerics, religious leaders to preach peace during Ramadan period ; Oyetola charges Muslim clerics, religious leaders to preach peace during Ramadan period ; Oyetola charges Muslim clerics, religious leaders to preach peace during Ramadan period.