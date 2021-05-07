27 students of Afaka college in sound health, says Kaduna CP as they reunite with families

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri has said the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State who regained their freedom are in sound health after undergoing medical checks in their facilities.

He made this known while handing over the students to their parents on Friday.

Muri said the abduction of 37 students of the college on 11th March at the school premises was rather sad and after few days when the kidnappers of the students demanded N500m ransom the federal and state governments, as well as the Acting Inspector General of Police, were deeply engaged for the safety of the students.

“In the process of this strategy, many security meetings were held at the Kaduna State Government House, presided over by His Excellency, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State where more proactive measures were thoroughly discussed and carefully analysed with a view to ensuring that all the students are rescued unhurt.

To this end, the Police boss maintained that the security operatives decided to adopt the best modus operandi at their disposal, to ensure that ten (10) of the students were first released on the 5th and 8th of April, 2021 in two (2) batches, leaving behind twenty-seven (27) students in captivity.

“With this sustained effort mentioned above, the remaining Twenty-seven (27) kidnapped students were subsequently released to the Command on the 5th day of May 2021 at about 1615hrs without any casualty.

He said upon arrival at the Police Headquarters, all the victims were admitted immediately at the Police Clinic for evaluation and resuscitation, giving their bad looks and poor health conditions.

“Basic routine laboratory investigations were carried out and all medical concerns have been sorted out.

“As we speak, the victims are all clinically stable and ready to be reunited with their respective families.

However, the Police commissioner appealed to the press and social media users to desist from the habit of misleading the public on events that are unfolding in the state and the country at large.

“We should realise that publication of false information is criminalised by Section 104 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

“Note also that where the said false information constitutes an injury to the person or reputation of another, same becomes an offence known as ‘Injurious Falsehood’ punishable under Section 373 of same Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

“This same offence also exists in the Federal Act which is referred to as Cyber-stalking under the Cybercrime Act, he stressed.

He also said a concerted effort is being made to ensure the Green Field University Students who were abducted on the 20th April 2021 regain their freedom soon.

