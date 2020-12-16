Oyegun heads APC South-South reconciliation team

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have passed a confidence vote in President Muhammadu Buhari. It was part of the resolutions at their meeting held, on Tuesday night, at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The APC chieftains maintained that despite the scary security challenge and the poor state of the economy, President Buhari who incidentally is the leader of the party has been giving Nigerians his best. “The meeting applauds Mr President for the tremendous work he is doing under very difficult circumstances.”

The communique signed by Secretary of the Party Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe and Chief Lucky Imasuen, expressed concern over cold war amongst certain leaders of the party in the zone. It consequently announced the composition of a six-man Caretaker Committee with former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun as chairman and Chief Lucky Imasuen as Secretary.

Other members of the team are; Chief Sunny Jackson, Dr. (MRS) Maryam Ali, Dr Sam Sam Jaja, Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Dr Emmanuel Nsan.

The troubleshooting team has the mandate “to handle reconciliation and issues from various states.”

The APC chieftains in the South-South further called on its members to partake in the membership revalidation and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for the unification of the party in the region.

They equally “reiterated the resolution of the National Executive Committee of the Party on withdrawal of all pending litigations between Party members.”

Serving Ministers in attendance were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his counterpart in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and former governorship candidate of the party in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Senator Eta Enang was also sighted at the meeting.

